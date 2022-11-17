Thursday is another sunny day but a cold afternoon

Morning time temperatures are still very cold the next few days, so those extra layers and more winter clothes are needed as you head out early. Most of our morning temperatures through the start of next work week will be in the middle to upper 20s. We see mostly sunny skies over the next few days with the exception of a cold front on Friday evening. This will bring a few passing clouds for the start of the weekend but no rainfall.
Temperatures for the afternoons are only warming into the upper 40s and low 50s through the weekend. This is well below our average temperatures, which is 41 for the early mornings and 64 for the afternoons. Into the weekend if you have any plans to get outside make sure you dress warm. Especially if you plan to head to the college football games, Ole Miss travels to Arkansas where temperatures will be freezing for most of the game. Miss. State at home will be slightly warmer but you will still need the layers.
We will see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. Along with that warm up we will see a little bit of low pressure bring some chances for some showers back into our weather forecast. The timing and placement of some models differ right now, but this will be around Thanksgiving holiday. So for anyone with travel plans and family gatherings make sure to keep updated with the forecast.
