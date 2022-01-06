Thursday brings a cold rain through much of the area and some icy weather

Our far northern counties are under a winter weather advisory until 6PM. Most folks are just seeing a cold rain. This rain and frozen precipitation will not affecting so many of the early travelers.
Temperatures through the day will continue to drop so as you step out the door this morning that is the warmest many of us will be. Into early Friday morning whatever moisture is still left of the roads will be frozen. Temperatures get down into the teens and low 20s.
Friday will be mostly dry though with cold conditions all day long. So make sure to bundle up.
Down the line for this weekend, we will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms on our Saturday night and into our Sunday. A few of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
Temperatures have another drop as we begin next work week with freezing conditions in the mornings and upper 40's low 50's for the afternoons.
