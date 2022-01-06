Thursday afternoon is cold right now with temperatures plummeting for Friday morning

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT... ...SLIPPERY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE... Very cold air continues to overspread the region. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the Mid-South. Wind chills will range from around zero to the mid teens across the area. Cold temperatures will continue into the day Friday, with high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s. The cold temps will continue to make travel hazardous across areas that received wintry weather. Also, wet roads may become slippery as temperatures drop. Bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible. Slow down and use caution while traveling tonight into Friday morning.