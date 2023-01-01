Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year

The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
We are tracking a cold front that will be swinging through tomorrow evening, which will bring us a marginal risk for severe weather that will last from late afternoon Monday into the early morning hours on Tuesday. The high risk area with these storms is sitting just off to our west, stretching from Central Arkansas into Northern parts of Louisiana, but this doesn't count us out for the chance of stronger to severe storms. Although we can't rule out the possibility of some small embedded circulations, the most probable severe weather threat with this system in Northeast Mississippi will be gusty winds and localized flooding with rain totals reaching anywhere between 1-3 inches.
In the wake of the cold front we will see the return of cooler and drier conditions with temperatures returning to near normal with highs in the lower 50s and lows dancing with freezing. We will receive yet another cold front by the end of the week which will bring us more rainfall, however the chances for strong thunderstorm development look low.