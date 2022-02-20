This Sunday is filled with sunshine, but rain is on tap for the work week

Canadian high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast as we go through the end of the weekend. This will keep our area on the dry side and we will see a gradual warming trend going into the work week. This warming trend will be for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
Morning temps will be much cooler, starting off in the low 30s and upper 20s. Sunshine will persist through the day with highs reaching the mid 60s. However, the sunshine and clear conditions do not stay around going into week,
We will see some frontal systems and some bits and pieces of low pressure as the rule in our area as we go through most of next week. As a result of this, there will be some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms for most of the upcoming work week. This starts on Monday and goes all the way into the start of our Friday.
With these systems, some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side at times, which could result in potential flooding. There will be a possibility of some hefty thunderstorms at times too, especially on Tuesday when a cold front begins to enter North East MS. We will have specific timing & impacts as we get closer to Tuesday.
