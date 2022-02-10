The sunshine continues as we are nearing the end of the work week on Thursday

This morning we started off cold once again but we will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather for the most part over the next couple of days. This will continue to keep our area on the dry side,
Temperatures are gradually warming for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows for the work week. Temperatures by Friday afternoon will reach the low 70's for much of the area.
We will see a cold front move into our area on Saturday morning. This front will give our area a slight chance for some precipitation with the passage. Most likely in the form of some isolated to scattered rain and snow flurries.
We will briefly see some well below normal temperatures move back into our area for our Sunday especially. Highs for Sunday will only reach into the low and mid 40's. However, a fast recovery in daytime highs will be found in our area as we go into early portions of next week, we will be back into the mid 50's to low 60's.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link