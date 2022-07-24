The new week begins with building heat and very limited rain chances

As we begin the upcoming week, major changes are not anticipated to the forecast.
For our work week, temperatures remain in the mid-90s with the possibility of some even higher heat index values around 100-to-110-degree category as we get closer to the middle portions of the week. By the mid-week a frontal boundary will approach from the northwest, however, current guidance suggests that this front will likely stall north of our area, bringing greater cloud coverage and rain and storm potential to portions of Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and MIssouri.
This front will continue to hang around to the north of our area as pass through the middle of the week. By the end of next week there is at least a possibility that this front will begin to budge and start moving towards northeast Mississippi again. If the front is able to move into our area, this would bring increased cloud coverage and perhaps some slightly better chances for rainfall. At this point, confidence in this happening remains fairly low and for that reason we will stay conservative with rain potential and also with reducing high temperatures.
Overall, the heat will continue over the next several days and as mentioned above will even build slightly into the middle of next week. Remember to stay hydrated and to take frequent breaks if you must be outside for extended periods of time (especially during the peak heating hours 9am to 6pm).
