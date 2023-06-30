 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat exposure over multiple days
increases your chance of heat-related illness. Additionally,
little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight
hours as heat index values remain near 90 degrees in some
areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat continues into our Friday

Excessive Heat Warnings
Gabe's Friday Noon Forecast - 6/30/23

The high heat potential continues into the end of our work week. Temperatures once again are expected to warm up into the upper 90s with a few of us in the low 100s. Some towns may get even hotter. On top of those high temperatures, heat index values across the area are expected to top off around the 110-115 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may feel even hotter.

Due to all of this heat across the area over the next couple days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please make sure to be careful as you head out and about and make sure to stay hydrated.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will start to decrease slightly into the upper 90s for our afternoon highs and mid to upper 70s for overnight lows. These temperatures, though cooler than what we've seen, are still well above average and are expected to produce high heat warnings/advisories once again. There will be momentary relief at times with isolated showers and thunderstorms. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.

Temperatures will continue to decrease heading into the work week with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

