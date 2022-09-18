Temperatures Warm Up & Peak by Mid Week

For Sunday, the story was plentiful sunshine and warmer temps. These conditions are not going anywhere as high pressure will remain for the next several days across our area. As a result, more of the same is in store for our area as we go through our next work week.
Much of the same conditions can be expected overnight as well. We will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days. Most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the upper 60s close to 70. By midweek entering the later portions of the week, low temperatures will rise into the lower 70s. Our daytime temperatures will also be on the increase, reaching near the 100-degree mark by Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days out of the work week, with both days reaching the upper 90s, possibly touching 100 in the afternoons. We will see the heat index values get into the upper 90s to near 105. This will be approaching some record-breaking levels of high temperatures next week.
The heat breaks as we head into Thursday, thankfully, with a cold front stretching down into North East Mississippi. This will drop our highs back down to the low 90s, upper 80s and lows back into the 60s.
The tropics continue to be active as Hurricane Fiona made landfall into Puerto Rico today. This caused major flooding and power outages to Puerto Rico, as the Fiona continues to move westward. Fiona should start to trend northward moving into Tuesday and currently looks like it will not be a concern for weather in our area.
