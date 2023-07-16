Temperatures rise heading into the week

We continue to remain dry throughout our Sunday afternoon and that will continue to be the case heading into this evening. We may see a brief, isolated shower develop this evening, but it will remain far below severe limits. Temperatures overnight will be cooler than they have been over the past couple days dropping into the low 70s.
The word of the week regarding the weather will be "heat." On Monday, there won't be too much of a difference still with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. But Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see a steady incline in both the high and low temperatures. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s right underneath that triple digit threshold. Low temperatures will rise into the upper 70s. On top of the hot temperatures, muggy air will be in the area as well. This will cause heat index values to rise up to 110-115 degrees. As a result of this, heat advisories and warnings will be expected throughout the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
The fortunate thing with the forecast is it will be much drier. Rain chances remain very low to practically nothing for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This would be a great time to schedule those summer vacations to take advantage of the fantastic sky conditions. Rain chances pick back up Thursday and Friday with isolated afternoon showers so don't let that umbrella get too far away.