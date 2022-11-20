Temperatures return to normal as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday

We will round out our weekend with temperatures lower 40s until we cool down to our overnight low of 25 degrees. Waking up Monday morning we will be chilly once again with temperatures in the lower 40s, and climbing to a high of 53 by the afternoon. A warming trend is on its way as we will see temperatures return to normal in the mid to lower 60s by Thanksgiving.
We were forecasting rain to move back into the forecast Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but the system continues to weaken as it approaches. This means that rainfall, if any, will be in the form of light to scattered showers and occur early Tuesday morning as opposed to arriving as previously forecasted, Monday night.
With turkey day approaching quickly, it is important to mention it will be another Thanksgiving with rain in the forecast. We have another cold front push through the area bringing us scattered to numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder. With Thanksgiving being such a travel heavy holiday, stay tuned for more weather updates on this system as there are still some uncertainties with its passage this far out.
Once Thanksgiving is over, and we officially begin the Christmas season, we will see the return of Christmas music and those well below average temperatures with highs returning to the mid 50s.
