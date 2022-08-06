Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, but a cool down possible next week

A warm up is expected heading into our Saturday as temperatures reach the mid 90s for our area with heat index values well into the upper 90s to lower 100s. This leaves us a little bit shy of the heat advisory levels. On top of the warm forecast, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected yet again. A few could bring some heavy rainfall at times.
For the rest of the weekend, the forecast looks very similar. Temperatures maintain themselves in the mid 90s with the heat index values close to heat advisory levels reaching into the lower 100s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible yet again Sunday afternoon.
Moving into next week, chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking better. This is due to the approaching cold front trying to move into our area. Most of the front will fizzle to the north of our area, however still enough of a kick to give our area just a slight bit better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There is also a chance we will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however no great leaps or bounds to be found in the ways of cooler conditions.
