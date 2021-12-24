Temperatures are still warm as we head into the afternoon on Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve, the warm weather is the main headline as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low 70's despite the clouds that will move in.
The clouds start to move in with more breezy conditions. The clouds are sticking around through Christmas; at times we will see a little bit of sunshine. We could also see a few sprinkles or light showers with the clouds, not enough to put any rain percentages out though. Most will stay dry.
We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure along with some cold fronts late this weekend and into next week. These factors will try to undermine the dominance of high pressure in our area. This will lead us to some scattered showers at times, even some thunderstorms could be in the mix of things as we go into later portions of our next holiday shortened work week. A few isolated thunderstorms may reach some strong limits later portions of next week.
Temperatures through the extended forecast, and through the end of the year will remain well above average.
