Temperatures a bit cooler to start our work week

Another hot day across the area with temperatures peaking into the mid to upper 90s for most of us. On top of the hot temperatures, the sticky, muggy air made it feel even worse outside. Temperatures will be on the downswing heading into the evening dropping all the way into the mid 70s. A few of us may deal with an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but chances diminish to practically nothing once the sun goes down. These showers will have brief heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts.
These showers and thunderstorms are associated with a cold front moving in from our north. Once the front clears on Monday, we will reach a slight lull that will keep conditions dry briefly. Temperatures will also take a hit as a result of the cold front dropping into the mid 90s. Unfortunately, muggy air will still be sticking around so those heat index values will continue to be a bit higher as a result reaching into the triple digits.
Towards the rest of the week, we will see bits and pieces of low pressure systems that will bring those usual summer afternoon thunderstorms. As of now, we don't expect any of these to reach severe potential, but we will continue to monitor if there are changes in the long term forecast. Temperatures do pick back up into the upper 90s, maybe even triple digits for a few of us by the time we get to the end of our work week. Low temperatures will pick back up into the upper 70s around that same time frame. The last couple days of summer break are not going away without a fight from the heat so make sure we stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.