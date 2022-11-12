 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperature drop off heading into our weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Overnight Lows
Maxuser

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - 11/12/22

A few lingering showers will be in our area through the early portion of our Saturday, but clearing out by the time our college football starts. These showers are associated with a cold front that will bring with it much cooler temperatures. High temperatures for our Saturday will only reach into the upper 40's, lower 50's. Gusty conditions are expected throughout the day coming from the north making these temperatures feel even colder.

The effects of the front will really be seen in the overnight lows. Heading overnight into our Sunday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 20's causing frost concerns. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside before heading to bed.

These conditions will remain prominent into our work week with high temperatures not exceeding the 50's and overnight lows sitting in the 20's and 30's.

We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this event. Frozen precipitation will be possible for our neighbors up north.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you