Super Bowl Sunday looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and temps in the upper 40s

The 70s are gone and it will be a much cooler day. While a good chunk of the extended forecast is dry, we are tracking a chance for storms may be some strong ones by the middle to latter part of next week.
Sunday starts chilly with low temperatures in the mid 20s, and wind chills values in the upper teens. Highs will be reaching only the upper 40s, but sunshine will be abundant.
We continue the mostly clear trend through Monday, Valentine's Day, and Tuesday with temperature starting in the 20s for early Monday morning peaking in the mid-50s, about what we expect for this time of the year. By Tuesday we start in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday see substantially warmer temperatures with lows in the upper 30s Wednesday morning reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances increase by Wednesday afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible by late Wednesday Night.
Thursday starts somewhere in the upper 50s or lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. The timing related to a storm system Thursday will play a big impact on how strong that storm system will be, but an early look at it seems like it could be aligned to bring us a chance for severe weather. Again, we are a week out on this but there is some alignment between our long range projections that we don’t always see at this timeframe. While some components are in place, those same projections don’t produce a ton of fuel, and have trended faster. Regardless, we’ve made it the last month or so without stronger storms so we are arguably somewhat overdue.
Next week is severe weather awareness week in Mississippi, so the timing seems about right. Stay tuned on this one.
