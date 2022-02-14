Sunshine filled Valentine's Day with storm chances later this week

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY... AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI... * WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&