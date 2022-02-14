 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Sunshine filled Valentine's Day with storm chances later this week

Sunny skies Monday afternoon with warm temperatures
February 14, 2022

Monday afternoon is full of sunshine with temperatures peaking in the upper-50s, about what we expect for this time of the year. By Tuesday we start in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday see substantially warmer temperatures with lows in the upper 30s Wednesday morning reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances increase by Wednesday afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible by late Wednesday Night.

Thursday starts somewhere in the upper 50s or lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. The timing related to the storm system Thursday will play a big impact on how strong that storm system will be. We are a few days out on this but right now all forms of severe weather are possible with this system.

This week is severe weather awareness week in Mississippi, so the timing seems about right. Stay tuned on this one.

