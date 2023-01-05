Sunny skies today with mild temperatures

Today we started off sunny and a little chilly, or at least cooler than we have been High pressure will dominate our weather for the most part over the next several days. This will give us plenty of sunshine and that sunshine helping to keep us warm.
Over the next several days we will see our daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Just a little bit on the milder side than normal for both the daytime highs and overnight lows.
We will see a little bit of low pressure move through our area on our weekend. This will give our area a good chance for some showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday. So if you have any outdoor plans you could get soggy.