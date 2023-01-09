Sunny skies to start the day with a few clouds for the afternoon

It was a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We are seeing lots of sunshine so we will warm up into the mid 50s by that afternoon. We are right around, slightly above average for today. Some clouds will move back in for the afternoon/evening.
Expect dry weather to be the theme over the first couple days of our work week with a gradual increase in temperatures with highs reaching the mid 60s and lows moving into the mid 40s. Both are way above average so don't expect January-like weather any time soon.
Our next weather maker happens mid to late part of our work week, on Wednesday night/Thursday, as a strong cold front moves into our area. There is a possibility for strong storms, but with it being several days out the timing/strength will vary. We will continue to monitor this event and update as we get closer.