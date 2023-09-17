Sunny skies and dry conditions to start our work week

Our Sunday consisted of abundant sunshine and temperatures only reaching into the mid 80s. These conditions were actually slightly cooler than what we had yesterday. This cooling trend is a result of a cold front that cleared out yesterday. We will continue to see the effects of that front in our overnight low temperatures as the majority of us will see the upper 50s. The night sky will also be clear and calm.
As we get into the start of our work week, we will have another minor cold front move through our area dropping temperatures a few degrees more. By the time we get to the afternoon, we will only be in the low 80s, but a few of us may not get out of the 70s. On top of the cooldown, we will have plenty of sunshine yet again so make some outdoor plans for the afternoon. High pressure settles in behind the front keeping those calm and dry conditions as we head overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday will start out in the upper 50s and warm up into the low to mid 80s. It will be another calm and dry day as a result of the lingering high pressure over our area. There may be a few clouds up in the sky, but it should take nothing away from those sunny skies.
As we get into the rest of our work week, high pressure keeps us dry and sunny for the most part. High temperatures will be on the climb back into the mid 80s and overnight lows will follow that same trend into the low to mid 60s. Typical temperature pattern for this time of year. Speaking of this time of year, we are 6 days away from the fall equinox!