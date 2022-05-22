 Skip to main content
Sunday washout prompts cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern for our work week

Wet Sunday ahead, leading into a cooler and rainy week

The main line of storms associated with this weekends cold front creeped into the area late Saturday night between 10-12 pm. This allowed for a few of those outdoor weekend plans to take place.

Today, showers and thunderstorms stick around, as the slow moving front pushed through early this morning bringing increased rain chances as we go into the afternoon and evening.

Continued chances for rain and cooler conditions will dominate the forecast all the way through Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a lingering low-pressure system stalls out over the area. Highs today will be much cooler than we saw last week dropping from the mid-90s to low-80s.

