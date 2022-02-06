Sunday starting off cold, but with all the sunshine we will see temperatures rise to about average for this time of year in the 50s.

Canadian high pressure has been trying to build into our area the past couple days, and has finally succeeded. This is going to cause blue skies and sunshine to stick around for the start of our work week.
Sunday, startes off cold, with temps in the mid to low 20s. Going into the afternoon though, we will be warming into the low 50s which is near average for this time of year, average being 55.
Chillier conditions are going to remain prominent throughout the week, but so will that sun. We will see a mix of sun and occasional clouds going through this next week, but overall, a great week, weather wise, is shaping up for us.
We will see a gradual warming trend in our area as we go into the later weekend and into early to middle sections of next week. We will see some cold fronts and minor bits and pieces of low pressure work their way into our area at times. All in all, these areas of low pressure will bring us just a little bit of cloud cover at times. However, we will not see anything prominent in regards to precipitation due to the low pressure.
All in all, the cold fronts will just put a little road bump of cooler air on our road to some milder temperatures down the line. Next weekend temps will be reaching the low 60s.