Sunday Morning Forecast: Hot and muggy afternoon ahead

Throughout the weekend, high pressure has kept things dry and this has allowed warming to take place. Sunday will be no exception to this and will see temperatures well above average in the mid 90's. Humidity will also continue to rise through our Sunday making for a muggy afternoon.
This combination of high humidity and high temperatures will cause heat index values well above 100 degrees for the afternoon. Because of this, our entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.
This hot weather pattern goes past Sunday and continues into our work week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week. As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week.
