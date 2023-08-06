 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...East-central Arkansas and much of north Misissippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There are chances for showers and
thunderstorms today. Rain cooled air from showers and
thunderstorms could temper heat index values in some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sunday begins with calm weather before excessive heat and thunderstorms take over

  • 0
Sunday 6am forecast

Sunday 6am forecast

Sunday morning is starting with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and peaking in the mid 90s. Again, we will be watching for storms to build into the area from the northwest. These will likely move in during the mid to late afternoon, but stray showers could form earlier. This timing of when storms develop Sunday will have a big impact on how high temperatures climb on your Sunday afternoon. If showers and storms roll through later in the morning, this could limit afternoon highs to the lower 90s or maybe even upper 80s. In either event it will still be a humid day. Heat index values could be between 110 to 120 degrees in many spots. We are also under a level one and two risk for severe weather this evening as the storms pass over.

Next week will see temperatures on the decline dropping into the upper 80s to near 90° for some through the midweek. That is because a weak cold front will move in on Monday, bringing with it more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated showers and storms should still be anticipated each day next week. Low temperatures could be in the upper 60s for some as well. Heat will gradually build back along with some somewhat better chances for rain and storm activities by the second half of the work week.

Recommended for you