Strong to severe thunderstorms at times this evening

  • Updated
Some heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times this evening

Thursday has brought us another chance of severe weather as an area of storms make its way across our area this evening. Throughout the day, sky conditions have contained scattered cloud cover along with blue skies. The cloud cover gradually increased as a cold front moves through our area this evening and into the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the main threat with this severe weather will be strong winds and large hail. This front associated with the low-pressure system moves out by Friday morning and continues to our Northeast. After the storms clear out, high temperatures take a big drop to the mid-70s making for a cooler Friday. For the weekend, high pressure settles into the area making for some clear, sunny skies and a gradual warming in temperatures reaching the 90s by midweek next week.

