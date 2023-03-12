Storms to start our day making way for drier weather this week

Strong storms continue to move through the area early this morning. There is that severe potential within this cold front, but should not be a factor by mid to late morning. Still on the back end of this front, a few rumbles of thunder and heavy pockets of rainfall can be expected. High temperatures will only reach into the low 60s due to cloud cover and rainfall keeping temperatures relatively consistent throughout the day.
Dry conditions will move back into the forecast this evening as high pressure moves into our area. This will cause those temperatures to drop back into the upper 30s. The remaining cloud cover should clear out by the time we wake up and head out the door Monday morning.
Monday will see high pressure remain in the area giving us a day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler than what we have seen with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.
That sunshine and dry air will persist through the majority of our work week paired along with those cooler conditions. We may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have not seen in several weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.