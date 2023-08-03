Storms Thursday Evening, with more limiting heat Friday

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Itawamba,
southern Lee and north central Monroe Counties through 1030 AM CDT...

At 939 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Tombigbee State Park, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo,
Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, New Salem, Evergreen,
Clay, Nettleton, Hatley, Abney, Turon, Mooreville, Eggville and
Ballardsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene and Mississippi Counties. In
Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. In Mississippi,
DeSoto County. In Tennessee, Shelby County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Storms Thursday Evening, with more limiting heat Friday

Matt's Thursday 10pm Forecast - 8/3/23

Strong storms continue to remain possible heading into our Thursday evening. There is a severe thunderstorm watch issued until 8 p.m. for our Alabama counties. The main threat with these storms continue to be heavy rainfall, cloud to ground lightning, and strong wind gusts. While these storms do have the strong possibility, the positioning of them will remain isolated to scattered meaning most of us will be dry.

The strong storms were not the only thing we had to consider for our Thursday. We also had heat advisories/warnings for multiple counties in our area. Heat index values reached up to around 110 for some of us. Luckily, the rain cooled things off a bit for our afternoon. The rain chances along with heat will begin to decrease for the rest of our evening making for more enjoyable conditions.

Friday will see the chance for another round of strong storms. The same threats of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts look to be the main elements with this system. The timing of this system is best toward the afternoon. Heat will also play a factor for our Friday forecast. Heat index values anywhere from bearable to 110 degrees is expected for our area. This depends on the timing of the rainfall as well as the positioning. Either way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks because it'll be hot no matter where you live.

This weekend sees temperatures start to decrease a degree or two. Although they are trending downward, heat will continue to be a concern so expect head advisories and warnings to once again be issued for a few counties in our area. Afternoon showers are possible as well, but will remain isolated to scattered in nature so keep an umbrella on hand in case one pops up close by.

