Storms move out and cold air rushes in for the rest of the weekend

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to around two inches and some light accumulations of sleet. Accumulating sleet may diminish snow accumulations. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions possible especially on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&