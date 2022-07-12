Storm chances return Wednesday
After a couple of dry days, storm chances return Wednesday and a few could be strong too severe. While heavy rainfall and lightning are possible, this does not look like a drought-busting rain event.
It’s conceivable rain chances start prior to dawn as a front from Tennessee moves southward into our area. While our projections are still somewhat split on timing of arrival, they all depict showers and thunderstorms starting north and working south through the area on Wednesday. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches in a couple of very localized locations, but most rainfall totals should be less than a quarter inch. The strongest storms could occasionally kick out wind gusts in excess of 60 mph producing sporadic wind damage. If you miss out on the rain, it remains reasonable that a few spots could still spike into the mid-90s, especially for the southern portion of the area by Wednesday afternoon, but many of us will be limited with afternoon temperatures in either the 80s or lower 90s.
With Wednesday’s front sliding into central Mississippi, rain chances stay slightly south of us though we’re gonna keep a 20% coverage just in case for locations south of US 82. Temperatures will start in the low 70s reaching the lower to middle 90s by Thursday afternoon.
For the most part, it looks like Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the low 70s, reaching the lower to middle 90s by afternoon.
The weekend will likely have low temperatures in the lower middle 70s and high temperatures in the mid-90s. I have at least limited chances for a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but very little agreement among our various projections. It’s also conceivable I could be a little low on the high temperatures, as we continue through this heat wave.
Rain chances get a little better by Sunday and Monday of next week, with some projections looking halfway decent, but I’m not buying it quite yet. Unfortunately, high temperatures should likely be a little above normal for this time of year throughout almost the entire forecast period.