Storm activity moved quickly yesterday, leaving us with foggy and misty conditions for our Sunday morning

We received a strong line of thunderstorms yesterday, which gave us anywhere between 1-1.5 inches of rainfall. Unfortunately, the speed of these storms made it hard for this rain to make any big dent in the drought conditions, but since they were so fast moving it allowed for the Bulldogs to get their game in with no problems.
All of the thunderstorm activity associated with this system has moved out of our area, and we will be waking up this morning with a light drizzle and foggy conditions in its wake. Temperatures will begin in the mid-50s, and heat up to a high today of 74.
After today, we will see a high pressure system build into our area which will bring our temperatures back to above average with highs reaching the 80s. This warmer weather will stick with us for the early half of our work week.
If you are ready for sweater weather, get excited because a cold front is set to arrive Friday which will bring in chilly Canadian air. This system will not be bringing any precipitation along with it, however it will be bringing those colder temperatures, dropping our highs to the mid-50s for Saturday and the rest of the upcoming weekend.
