 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm activity moved quickly yesterday, leaving us with foggy and misty conditions for our Sunday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Cloudy conditions expected for Sunday

11/6/22

We received a strong line of thunderstorms yesterday, which gave us anywhere between 1-1.5 inches of rainfall. Unfortunately, the speed of these storms made it hard for this rain to make any big dent in the drought conditions, but since they were so fast moving it allowed for the Bulldogs to get their game in with no problems.

All of the thunderstorm activity associated with this system has moved out of our area, and we will be waking up this morning with a light drizzle and foggy conditions in its wake. Temperatures will begin in the mid-50s, and heat up to a high today of 74.

After today, we will see a high pressure system build into our area which will bring our temperatures back to above average with highs reaching the 80s. This warmer weather will stick with us for the early half of our work week.

If you are ready for sweater weather, get excited because a cold front is set to arrive Friday which will bring in chilly Canadian air. This system will not be bringing any precipitation along with it, however it will be bringing those colder temperatures, dropping our highs to the mid-50s for Saturday and the rest of the upcoming weekend.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you