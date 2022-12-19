Still some lingering showers for southern portions of our area on our Tuesday

Bits and pieces of low pressure are passing through our area on our Monday. This has given our area some scattered areas of light rain and even some sleet at times over portions of our area.
More low pressure will be found in our area for the overnight hours and into our Tuesday. We will see some more chances of mostly light and at times moderate rainfall in our area. Temperatures will be mild enough to keep most of the activity in liquid form for the most part.
We will briefly see some high pressure in here for our Wednesday. Albeit, we will see a lot of cloud cover with this high pressure, due to some more bits and pieces of low pressure trying to undermine the high pressure.
By later portions of our Thursday and into Thursday night and Friday morning. We will see a very strong Arctic cold front move through our area. This passage will bring into our area some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in our area since January 2018.
We will see for at least a few days daytime high temperatures only in the teens and some lower to middle 20s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the single digits and teens for at least a few mornings.
We will see most of the wind chill values down into the well below zero category. We will also see some frozen precipitation with the frontal passage.
Precipitation amounts, if any, will be on the lighter side. So, please prepare for some major weather changes down the line.