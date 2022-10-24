Some strong to even severe thunderstorms will be possible on our Tuesday

We have seen high pressure dominate our weather over the last several days. This has given our area some nice weather. We have seen a little bit of increase in cloud cover today ahead of a frontal system that will move through our area on our Tuesday. We will see a change in our weather over the next 24 hours.
This will be due to the frontal system moving through our area. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms on our Tuesday. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Our main weather culprit for the strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds. We will see some chances for some isolated tornadoes at times. We will also see a chance for some large hail in the mix at times.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area by later in the afternoon. We will see high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week. until more low pressure this weekend will bring back some chances for more rain at times.
