Some spot showers for our Sunday before more showers & storms on Monday

We will see high pressure lose its grip over our area on our Sunday. We will still see plenty of sunshine as the rule, however clouds will be on the increase during later portions of our Sunday and into our Sunday night. Temps will start out in the mid 60s and reaching the low to mid 80s once again by the afternoon.
As we go into Sunday afternoon our western counties have the possibility of seeing some spotty showers, most of us though will stay dry until Monday. This change in weather will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving back into our area, ahead of a frontal system that is expected to move into our area on our Monday. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms move into our area on the back half of Monday. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Isolated thunderstorms could reach severe weather limits at times, however widespread severe weather is not expected.
Temps on Monday will still be warm, in the low 80s, upper 70s, but drop after the passage of the cold front for Tuesday. By later on Monday night and into our Tuesday, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move out of our area and more high pressure will build back into our area. We will see plenty of sunshine return into our weather forecast once again. We will see the temperatures for both our daytime highs and our overnight lows drop off about 10 degrees. However, since we have been so above average dropping off 10 degrees gives us a high of around upper 60s, low 70s on Tuesday.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link