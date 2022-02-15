 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Some rainy and stormy changes are in our weather forecast

  • Updated
Rain and thunderstorms will move into our area on Thursday

Fire danger, fire danger . . . . . Low humidity values and some strong and gusty winds have given our area some fire danger levels for today across the area. We will continue to see such levels for most of our Wednesday. Advisories may be issued.

However, we will gradually see moist air increase across our area as the day goes on. This will lighten up the chances for fires as the day does go on.

We will see the moisture increase across our area as we go through our Wednesday, due to a frontal system that will be approaching our area. We will see another unseasonably warm afternoon on our Wednesday. Most of the high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

We will see the aforementioned frontal system move into our area on Wednesday night. This will bring into our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and into our Thursday. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Thursday.

After the frontal system moves out of our area on Thursday night, we will see some more pretty cold air move back into our area for our Friday. All in all, Friday will be a very bluster and cold day with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s for highs and wind chills much colder than that.

