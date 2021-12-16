Some rain possible Thursday Night with heavier storms likely by Saturday

Chances for storms near the Tennessee State line tonight with better rain chances Saturday
After a fairly dry week, rain chances start to increase over the next few days with the most likely chance is arriving by the early weekend. One more warm day for Friday, before another day of dropping temperatures on Saturday.
Friday starts off the temperature is well above normal for this time of year, in the low 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Rain chances of the greatest near the Tennessee state line predawn and early in the day, though and isolate shower and it’s possible to pop up through the day, but it should be fairly light and brief.
Saturday once again has showers and thunderstorms likely with a front moving from northwest to southeast through the area. Much like last weekend, some of those thunderstorms produce heavy rainfall lightning, and maybe some gusty wind. A big drop in temperature is also likely for Saturday with temperature starting predawn in the upper 60s, and dropping into the 50s by afternoon. A big difference from last weekend, though, is that the drop in temperature should be slightly later though if you plan for warm weather don’t be shocked if it doesn’t last long northwest of the Natchez Trace.
Sunday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching into the low 50s. If you are/hours possible south of US 82, but most of us should be dry. Temperature start in the mid-30s for early Monday morning with high temperatures reaching into the mid-50s.
A very limited chance for rain is possible late Monday into early Tuesday morning. We’re gonna go 20% on that chance but most locations should not see much. Tuesday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s.
We should be mostly dry as we go throughout the middle to the latter portion of next week with temperatures returning to the lower 60s for highs.
