...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side on Friday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Some strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Friday evening and into early Saturday

A strong frontal system will move into our area on Friday

We will see a bit of cloud cover on the increase for the overnight hours. We will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms not out of the question. This will be due to a little bit of low pressure straying into our area well ahead of a much stronger frontal system that will be in our area on our Friday and into our Friday night. This frontal system will be a significant one when it comes to some potential for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side at times. We will see all modes of severe weather possible, especially tornadoes along with some strong and gusty winds. We do have the potential for some more of the strong tornadoes and some winds in excess of 70 mph with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

We will see the aforementioned front move out of our area for most of the weekend. We will see a little bit of a lull as some high pressure builds in for most of the weekend.

By the late weekend and into most of next week. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times due to more low pressure and some fronts in our area. Once again, we could at times see some of the thunderstorms on the heavy and hefty side with all forms of severe weather possible with these thunderstorms.

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 3 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west/northwest, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms in our region on Friday and Friday night:

Friday and Friday evening severe thunderstorms in our region

A close up look at the strong winds potential in our area on Friday evening:

Here is a close up look at the severe weather potential on Friday evening

A close up look at the severe weather potential in our area on Friday evening:

Here is the potential for some stronger tornadoes in our area on Friday evening
Here is the potential for some stronger winds in our area on Friday evening
