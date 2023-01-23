Some more rain and thunderstorms back in our area on our Tuesday afternoon and evening

After some low pressure in our area over the weekend that gave us some areas of rainfall across our area . . . . . More high pressure has moved back into our area to give us just a little bit of a rest from the rain. This high pressure will dominate our weather forecast for the rest of our Monday and into our Tuesday morning.
By later portions of our Tuesday and into our Tuesday night we will see some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast due to some more low pressure moving back into our area. Most, if not all of the severe thunderstorms will stay well to the south of our area during this time period. However, a brief hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.
We will see more high pressure build back into our area as we go into our Wednesday and into later portions of this work week. We will see the skies clear out once again due to this high pressure. We will see most of our temperatures, both for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures stay a bit on the chilly side.
More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this weekend. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period.
By early next week more high pressure and more of the clearing skies will be the story for our area. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.