Some hefty thunderstorms will be possible at times on our Friday

Rain and thunderstorms for the most part have stayed away from our area on this Thursday. However, we did see enough in our vicinity to issue a severe thunderstorm watch in our area for portions of our Thursday.
We will continue to see some more potential for some rain and thunderstorms over the next few days as a cold front moves through our area. There will be some more potential for some showers and thunderstorms that could get a little on the hefty side at times, over the next few days. The main form of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times, along with some isolated areas of some larger hail.
We will see our temperature a bit on the variable side for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.