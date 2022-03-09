Some clearing will be in store for our Wednesday

An area of low pressure (as expected) gave our area some pretty good areas of rainfall and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday and into the wee hours of our Wednesday morning. The rainfall at times was a bit on the heavy side.
We will see our skies gradually clear out today as we go through our Wednesday. All of this clearing will be due to some brief (weak) high pressure building into our area. This high pressure will dominate our weather all the way into our Friday.
Friday afternoon and evening a frontal system will move into our area. This will bring back into our area a good chance for some rainfall on our Friday evening. We will see a brief switch over to some snowfall as we go later into our Friday night and into the wee hours of our Saturday morning. There might be just enough of a kick with the snowfall from this system, to give our area a little bit of a snowfall accumulation.
As we go into our Saturday, we will see more high pressure move into our area. This high pressure will be backed by some very cold Canadian air. This will bring into our area a blustery and unseasonably cold Saturday. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, almost approaching 30 degrees below the normal high temperature for this time of the year.
March will keep a pretty good variety of weather in our forecast over the next several days.
