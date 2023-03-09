 Skip to main content
Some clearing will be found in our forecast for Friday

A lull from the rainfall starts Friday, however more rain and thunderstorms return soon

Matt's 10pm Thursday Forecast - 3/9/23

We will see high pressure move into our area briefly by the late morning hours on our Friday. This will clear out our skies for a bit.

However, more low pressure into our area by later portions of our Saturday and into our Sunday. This will bring back into our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

We will see most of the low pressure move out of our area by later on Sunday night. More high pressure will move back into our area as we go into the early portion of next week. This will clear our skies out once again and bring back into our area some cooler temperatures, especially for the overnight low temperatures.

