Some chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms through this week

Bits and pieces of low pressure have worked their way back into our weather forecast once again and once again chances for some rain and thunderstorms have been back into our area today and this evening.
This will continue to be the trend for most of the upcoming week and into our weekend. We will also stay on the unseasonably mild side over the next several days, both for our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures. We could see some record breaking temperatures at times. I would not be surprised we could see some heat index values into the lower 90s later this week in a few towns. Yes, it is still February.
We will see every now and then the potential for some isolated heavy rain and some isolated hefty thunderstorms. Our best bet for some of the isolated heavier thunderstorms will be on Wednesday and into our Wednesday night.
Stay tuned to us with the weather this week for some wacky weather at time.