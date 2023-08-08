 Skip to main content
Some briefly heavy rain and some hefty thunderstorms in store for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Some hefty thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night

Matt's 10pm Tuesday Forecast - 8/8/23

Rain and thunderstorms were once again the weather story in our area on our Tuesday. Some of the activity was on the heavy side at times.

Due to the rain and thunderstorms our heat was really not too bad across the area. We missed out on all of the major heat just to our south.

All of the rain and thunderstorms of the last several days has been due to a cold front that passed through our area on our Monday. Today the front was just to the south of our area, however close enough that we saw bits and pieces of low pressure give us some of the rain and thunderstorms at times.

We will see this aforementioned cold front move northward as a warm front tonight and into our Wednesday. This will keep some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms in our forecast for Wednesday and beyond. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side on our Wednesday, along with some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.

Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will warm up from the 80s and into the 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 70s with a few towns dropping off down into the upper 60s near the Tennessee state line.

