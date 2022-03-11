Snow possible Friday evening into Saturday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick, especially bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&