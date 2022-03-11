Snow possible Friday evening into Saturday

It’s showtime. Will it, or won’t it? Whether or not you see the “s-word“ it’s probably less important tonight than whether or not that snow sticks and causes travel disruptions. Those disruptions are most likely in the far northeast corner of Mississippi and north Alabama. Some snowfall accumulations could exceed 1 inch in those locations. Because wind gusts could exceed 40 mph from time to time, expect visibility issues related to blowing snow.
A potent storm system moving in tonight changes from rain to a winter mix during the evening time frame, and some snowfall continues overnight. It is a quick drop from the 70° high temperatures we had today, and that warmth will eat into much of the snowfall that attempts to stick. Much of what begins as rainfall will actually be snow aloft, melting as it approaches the surface. And there remains a bit of a question as to the timing of that switchover and how much moisture will be left after it occurs. It’s very reasonable that two or 3 inches of snow could fall in some spots, with less than an inch of that actually getting to the ground and sticking.
Nonetheless, with some projections producing heavy snowfall (much of which melts before sticking), the threat remains that travel disruptions could occur, especially to bridges and overpasses overnight. That is the reason the national weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lee, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Itawamba, Marion, and Franklin counties. At this moment, it looks like the heaviest accumulation potential is for those locations.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the rest of the WTVA Nine News viewing area. Sporadic travel disruptions remain a possibility in those locations as well, even if they aren’t as likely.
Wind chills overnight drop into the low teens and single digits, providing get another issue related to the storm system as low temperatures drop into the mid-20s by early Saturday morning. Saturday’s highs struggle to make it into the upper 30s and whatever snowfalls and sticks should melt through the day unless it’s in some pretty significant shadows.
Sunday starts cold in the low 20s and perhaps even some teens up in Tennessee. We warm things up a bit more by Sunday into the mid-50s by afternoon.
Next week rain chances return late Monday through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs each day likely only in the upper 50s until perhaps the middle to latter part of next week when we once again increasing to the 60s and 70s.