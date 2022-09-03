Showers & Storms are in store for our Labor Day Weekend

We will continue to see some more bits and pieces of low pressure in our area over the next several days. We will see some showers and thunderstorms present throughout our Labor Day weekend due to this. Most of the activity will be on the scattered side over the next several days. I would not be surprised to see a few of the areas of rainfall a bit on the heavy side at times. The main culprit with these hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty wind.
As we head into our Saturday, scattered showers and storms will be the story mainly for the back half of the day. That being said, if you are headed to support either State or Ole miss, rain gear will be necessary. Highs across North East Mississippi will be in the upper 80s, low 90s, although feels like temps will be in the mid 90s.
For the rest of our extended weekend, showers and storms will be persistent. Again, mainly for the back half of the day on Sunday and Monday as well. Highs will be lower on Sunday, only reaching the low 80s. Rain and storms will stick in the forecast as we head back into the work week.
