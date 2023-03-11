Showers increase this afternoon with storms overnight

We are still taking advantage of that high pressure during the early portion of our Saturday. This will provide calm and dry conditions throughout the morning time. Unfortunately, showers move into our area along and north of Highway 278 during the early afternoon. Showers become more widespread by late afternoon/evening. High temperatures will still get to around our average for this time of year in the low to mid 60s.
Overnight, thunderstorm activity ramps up as the approaching cold front begins to move through the area. This will occur late overnight into early Sunday morning. We may see a few of the areas of rainfall on the heavy side at times as well as thunderstorms on the hefty side at times during this time period. Main threats include wind and hail with this system.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area during our Sunday afternoon/evening. This will allow our skies to clear out for several days. We may also see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have not seen in several weeks dropping into the 20s and 30s giving those blossoming plants some problems.