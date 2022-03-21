Severe weather and tornadoes possible Tuesday
A strong spring storm system will bring a potential for severe weather and tornadoes Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and early evening. There remains a possibility that some storms could produce strong tornadoes as well as damaging winds and flooding rainfall.
- Timing: Noon through 8 PM
- Impacts: isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail
- Location: all of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat increasing with the southward extent
Our line of thunderstorms should approach the western edge of the viewing area stretching from Oxford to Grenada by 1 PM, possibly slightly sooner. This line will be a wall of wind and rainfall with the ability to on occasionally spin up tornadoes. Those tornadoes could be strong because of the strength of the wind profile of the atmosphere, Tuesday. Storms will march west to east through the area, mostly clearing North Mississippi and western Alabama by 7 to 8 PM.
The type of storms we will have is what meteorologist's call a "QLCS" or Quasi-Linear Convective System. The "Quasi" part is the problem Tuesday, because where the line begins to show more bends is where tornadoes are possible. Many of our overnight setups feature this kind of setup, but it is more significant Tuesday than it typically is overnight. We have more limited fuel for thunderstorm development closer to the TN stateline, which is why tornadoes remain possible, but they are slightly less likely to be strong.
After the storms clear the area Wednesday, dryer and cooler weather will settle in with highs on Wednesday only in the upper 50s and then in the lower to middle 60s the rest of this work week. At this point we are clear looking into next week but another storm chance could present itself by the middle part of next week.