...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are possibly in store for Friday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Some strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Friday evening and into Friday night

Matt's 10pm Thursday Forecast - 3/23/23

Plenty of sunshine to variable cloudiness was the weather story in our area for our Thursday. A little bit of high pressure controlled our area.

This will change in the next 24 hours. We are going to see some rain and thunderstorms move into our area by later portions of Friday afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. All of this will be due to a frontal passage. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. We will see the potential for all modes of severe weather with this will be possible with this frontal passage. We will even see the potential for some strong tornadoes in the mix of things. Most of the activity will move out of our area on early Saturday.

More bits and pieces of low pressure will linger on Sunday and into early next week. This will leave more chances for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms down the line into next week.

Some strong tornadoes will be possible:

Strong storms could produce strong tornadoes on Friday evening and overnight

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

