Scattered thunderstorms and warm temperatures on Mother's Day evening

It is feeling pretty toasty outdoors on this Mother's Day afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across North Mississippi right now. While many of us are seeing sunshine, there are a few scattered thunderstorms moving across the western portion of our viewing area, from Lafayette county all the way down to Attala county. These will begin to die down as the sun sets and the temperature decreases, leaving us with mostly clear skies overnight.
We are expected to reach a low of around 69 degrees waking up on tomorrow morning before quickly warming back into the 90s by the afternoon. This will once again allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up around the area from noon until after sunset. These showers will be more widespread than the ones today because of a weak cold front moving into the area. This will bring temperatures down a little bit throughout the week, with highs in the mid to lower 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick with us everyday until next weekend.