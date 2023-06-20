Scattered showers possible Wednesday afternoon

We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure linger in our area over the next several days. This will linger some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast over the next several days.
Some isolated areas of very heavy rainfall and some isolated hefty thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question. The main severe weather category that we will have to deal with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times.
By far the best bet for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be found to the south of our area over the next several days.
We will see the daytime high temperatures and the overnight low temperatures get just a little bit warmer gradually over the next several days. We will see the heat index values gradually increase over the next several days. We will see heat index temperatures get around the 100 degree category by later in the weekend and into next week over many portions of our area.