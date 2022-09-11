Scattered showers and storms continue into Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are once again expected for our Sunday with the best chance being in the afternoon. The main story, however, is a cold front that will be moving through the area this evening. With it, we are going to be dealing with isolated to scattered rainfall, so keep that rain gear handy all throughout the day today. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s even with the rainfall.
Once the front moves through, high pressure will settle in behind it and bring in much cooler, drier air. This will provide us a slight taste of some fall weather for the start of our work week. Temperatures will also take a slight dip once the front moves through resulting in high temperatures reaching the low 80s for Monday and low temperatures could fall into the upper 50s
As we reach the mid to late portion of our work week, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s low 90s. Dry conditions and sunny skies will be a consistent theme for this week providing us a decent break from all the rainfall we have had over the previous days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link